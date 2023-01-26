Stewart-Haas extends Briscoe deal

Stewart-Haas Racing has signed Chase Briscoe to a multiyear contract extension to remain the driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang.

The exact length of the new deal was not disclosed. Briscoe is entering his third season with the organization and comes off a year where he won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway and made the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

“Chase has made the most of every opportunity, and the proof is in the results,” said co-owner Tony Stewart. “Keeping him at SHR was a priority, and we’re proud to have him in our race cars for many more years to come.”

Briscoe joined Stewart-Haas in 2019 with a ride in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2020, Briscoe won nine races and finished fourth in the championship after making the Championship 4.

“It’s huge to have stability with my team and partners,” Briscoe said. “It just gives you more confidence. Stewart-Haas Racing is where I want to be for a long time. It’s the place I’ve known longer than anywhere else in my NASCAR career.

“I remember getting signed by Ford in 2017 and I told people, ‘You know, if I could pick one place to be, it would be Stewart-Haas Racing. And if I could drive one car, it would be the 14 car. That would be the ultimate dream.’ And now, here I am.

“SHR has such a great group of people, from the Xfinity Series to the Cup Series, and they’ve all just guided me in the right direction. From drivers to crew chiefs to crew members, they’ve always had my back, and that’s been a huge help — just having people believe in you.”

Mahindra Ag North America, HighPoint.com, Rush Truck Centers, Magical Vacation Planner, Ford Performance Racing School, Code 3 Associates, Cummins, and Mobil Delvac 1 will continue to be Briscoe’s partners.

Stewart began using the No. 14 when partnering with Gene Haas to form Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009. Clint Bowyer took over the car upon Stewart’s retirement and Briscoe inherited the number when Bowyer stepped away.

“Growing up in Indiana and racing sprint cars, the guy I always looked up to was Tony Stewart,” said Briscoe. “To be able to drive for him is a dream come true. To know I’ll have my name above the door of that No. 14 Ford Mustang for a really long time means a lot, and I’m ready to write my own history in it. Tony and Gene have built something really special in Stewart-Haas Racing and I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this organization.”