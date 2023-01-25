VIDEO: Katherine Legge and Sheena Monk at the Rolex 24

VIDEO: Katherine Legge and Sheena Monk at the Rolex 24

Videos

VIDEO: Katherine Legge and Sheena Monk at the Rolex 24

By January 25, 2023 12:27 PM

By |

Gradient Racing’s Katherine Legge and IMSA GTD rookie Sheena Monk sit down with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss their pairing in the No. 66 Acura NSX GT3 Evo22 and what to expect from the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with the Texas-based team.

, , IMSA, Videos, WeatherTech Sportscar Championship

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home