Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal

Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31.

The team has a new title partner in Moneygram that will be incorporated into the new livery, although Haas was running similar colors to its sponsor last season after dropping Uralkali. The 2023 design is going to be revealed online at the end of the month, with the physical car — the VF-23 — being shown off ahead of the start of testing in Bahrain in late February.

The livery reveal is the first such event of the season, with Red Bull then unveiling its design in a major U.S.-based event in New York City on February 3. That will be followed by Williams launching its 2023 season on February 6, ahead of Alfa Romeo a day later and then AlphaTauri’s livery — also in New York to coincide with Fashion Week — on February 11.

The rest of the launches see McLaren and Aston Martin at their respective factories on February 13, Ferrari at Maranello on February 14, Mercedes on February 15 and Alpine in London on February 16.

Teams are already gearing up for the new season by testing old machinery, with Ferrari and AlphaTauri both doing so in Italy this week.