2023 eNASCAR grid revealed

Five new teams, headlined by an entry from Tony Kanaan, will join the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Amongst the teams are two organizations that are venturing from traditional eSports into the world of motorsports and NASCAR.

One of the more surprising entries and one that goes against the grain for most of the teams in the series is an entry from fgrACCEL, a sports marketing firm that specializes in motorsports. Front Row Motorsports has also joined the series.

Charlotte Phoenix has put together one of the strongest lineups by retaining championship four contender Graham Bowlin and adding last year’s Daytona winner, Femi Olatunbosun who impressed many in his rookie series.

23XI and William Byron eSports both had significant holes to fill in their lineups with the departures of Mitchell DeJong and Logan Clampitt. 23XI responded by Michael Guest who scored six top-ten finishes last season. William Byron eSports, meanwhile, has added former playoff contender Matt Bussa.

Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill’s eRacr outfit has signed Collin and Kollin in the form of Collin Bowden and Kollin Keister. Last year’s champion, Casey Kirwan, will remain with XSET. Bobby Zalenski will return to Joe Gibbs Racing in pursuit of his fifth straight finish in the championship.

The 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will begin on January 31 with The Clash at the LA Coliseum. The first points-paying race will be on February 14 from the virtual Daytona International Speedway.