Sato joins Ganassi for IndyCar oval races

Chip Ganassi Racing and Takuma Sato will join forces to pursue wins at the five oval races on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner has signed with the defending Indy 500 winners as teammate to rookie driver Marcus Armstrong, who will pilot the No. 11 Honda on road and street courses.

For Sato, the move to CGR represents his best opportunity to add more victories to an IndyCar career that began in 2010 and has included stops at Andretti Autosport, KV Racing, A.J. Foyt Racing, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, and Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing where the 45-year-old Japanese ace earned 10 pole positions and six wins. Sato also holds the distinction as being the driver to earn the most recent victories for Foyt (2013) and RLL (2020).

With his inclusion, CGR’s IndyCar roster is set with Scott Dixon, Alex Palou, Marcus Ericsson, Armstrong, and Sato. Combined, they represent seven IndyCar championships (Dixon and Palou) and four Indy 500 wins (Dixon, Ericsson, and Sato).

“First of all, I would like to thank Chip and Mike for helping put this all together. I am extremely excited to join Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 season,” said Sato, who embarks on his first part-time season after making 215 starts as a full-timer. “The organization has been at the top of our sport for decades and needless to say, extremely competitive. Focusing on the oval races is a new chapter for me but I’m thrilled to have the ability to race with team members and teammates that have won the championships and Indianapolis 500 in the past, which is a tremendous advantage. I just can’t wait to get started.”

Sato will make his first race appearance for CGR at the April 2 event on the 1.5-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval and move into his first Indy 500 program with the team during the pre-event Open Test on April 20-21.

“What a terrific opportunity to have Takuma Sato drive our No. 11 Honda IndyCar on the ovals in 2023,” said CGR managing director Mike Hull. “He is a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner who contributes with the experience of knowing how to win, by matching the strength of his three teammates, which equals four who race as one. Chip Ganassi Racing looks forward to the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500.”