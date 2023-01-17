PODCAST: Catching up with Takuma Sato

By January 17, 2023 12:12 PM

New Chip Ganassi Racing driver Takuma Sato joins us to discuss his new oval-only program in the No. 11 Honda and closes with an amazing story on how his IndyCar career got its start in 2010.

 

Listen above, or click here.

