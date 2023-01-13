Red Bull to launch in NYC on February 3

Red Bull will hold a launch event in New York City on February 3 that the team says will include its 2023 car.

The defending constructors’ champion will have a new team kit supplier this season that is listed as part of the event, along with the new car on what is currently the earliest date confirmed ahead of the opening race. Red Bull’s launch comes three days before Williams, and eight days before sister team AlphaTauri also holds an event in New York City to show off its 2023 livery.

All three drivers of Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo will be in attendance in NYC, as Red Bull hosts its launch in the same country as the headquarters of its title sponsor — Austin-based tech giant Oracle.

Red Bull’s date is nearly two weeks before the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari will show off their 2023 cars, and regularly the team has displayed an undeveloped model during pre-season before the real car is finally seen for the first time during testing.

This season, Red Bull will be dealing with a penalty when it comes to car development, having had its wind tunnel and CFD time restricted by the FIA as a result of breaching the budget cap last year. The team was already facing less aerodynamic testing time than its rivals as a result of winning the constructors’ title in 2022, but has the additional punishment on top of a fine.

Only Alfa Romeo and Haas have yet to confirm their launch plans for the coming season.