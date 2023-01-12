Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch

Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced.

The W14 — or to give it its full name the Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E PERFORMANCE — will be revealed on George Russell’s birthday, with Mercedes saying the car “builds on the lessons learned from last year” when it secured one victory in a troublesome season and finished third in the constructors’ championship.

2022 was Mercedes’ worst season in a decade, following a dominant run of success that saw it secure eight consecutive constructors’ championship titles from 2014-21 and seven straight drivers’ titles up to 2020.

The launch will be available to view on the team’s social media channels, and is usually coupled with a shakedown at Silverstone.

Seven teams have now confirmed their launch plans ahead of the new season, with only Alpine on Feb. 16 currently later than Mercedes. In the past the likes of Haas have released imagery early but then done a physical unveiling in the pit lane ahead of the start of pre-season testing.

Aside from Haas, only Red Bull and Alfa Romeo have yet to announce their launch schedules, with the first event currently a season launch for Williams on Feb. 11.