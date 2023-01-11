Conway joins Vasser Sullivan for GTD PRO at Daytona

Mike Conway will join Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat in the No. 14 GTD PRO Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Despite his wealth of experience, he will be a rookie in a GT car for the Rolex 24.

Conway is a two-time World Endurance champion for Toyota Gazoo Racing. The 39-year-old British driver has an impressive resume, having raced globally in WEC, IndyCar, Formula E, V8 Supercars, GP2 and IMSA’s prototype class, most recently as the third endurance driver in the No. 31 Action Express Racing Cadillac.

“I’m excited to be racing in the No.14 Lexus RC F GT3 at the Rolex 24 at Daytona with Vasser Sullivan,” Conway said. “It’s my first time racing in a GT car so there is a lot to learn, but the whole Vasser Sullivan team and my teammates, Jack and Ben, have been really helping to get me up to speed. I’m looking forward to getting on track at Daytona in the coming weeks.”

Hawksworth and Barnicoat finished fourth in the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona in the newly-formed GTD PRO category, and went on to finish second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship last year on the strength of two wins, six podium finishes and two pole positions during the 2022 season.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have Mike join our lineup for this year’s Rolex 24,” said Jeff Bal, Senior Manager – Motorsports, Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing for Lexus.

“We’re grateful our colleagues at Gazoo Racing have afforded us the opportunity for Mike to jump in and we’ll undoubtedly leverage this opportunity to not only put the Lexus up front when the checkers fly on Sunday, but also use the time together to further advance our efforts committed to building ever-better cars for Lexus. When you combine Mike’s talent with the experience and success both Jack and Ben have in the Lexus RC F GT3, we feel this year’s lineup will be a force to be reckoned with in the PRO class. We are excited to have Mike join Vasser Sullivan and the Lexus family and looking forward to watching this lineup do great things at Daytona later this month.”