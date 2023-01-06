Kellymoss confirms two full-season IMSA GTD entries, driver lineup

Kellymoss with Riley will run two Porsches for the full season of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD competition. Joining the No. 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R — previously announced as Michelin Endurance Cup only but now a full-season program — is the No. 91 for Alan Metni and Kay van Berlo. Jaxon Evans and Julien Andlauer will join the duo for the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We are excited to have the driver lineup finalized for the No. 91 and contesting the full WeatherTech championship,” said team owner Andy Kilcoyne. “We are pleased that the No. 91 car will join the previously announced No. 92 car that has now been converted to a full-season entry.

“We are thrilled to have created a learning-rich environment for our company, team, and drivers. Championship-level service is a mission for Kellymoss and the Riley partnership allows for us to tackle this in our first true foray into this level of racing. This should be a great race season,” added Kilcoyne.

Metni finished first in Pro-Am for the 2022 Porsche Carrera Cup North America season, while van Berlo fell just short of the championship for Pro drivers.

“We are getting the band back together,” said Metni. “It’s great to be running with KellyMoss for a sixth straight season. We enjoyed strong results in the Carrera Cup and I am looking forward to continuing that on a bigger stage. I’m also delighted to be driving with Kay who is hella fast and a great teammate and look forward to working with Jaxson, Julien and the team at Riley. This is the perfect challenge and a phenomenal learning opportunity for me.”

Van Berlo, who had some strong runs in LMP3 in the WeatherTech Championship last year including a Rolex 24 victory with Riley, returns off a strong 2022 Carrera Cup season with Kellymoss in which he won six events.

“I am super excited to step up to GTD with Kellymoss with Riley. After two seasons in Carrera Cup North America and one season in the IMSA Endurance Cup, I’m ready to make the transition to GTD full-time,” said van Berlo. “I have worked with both teams in the past and we have achieved many successes along the way. I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity and I’m excited to continue our journey together. Having Alan as a full-time teammate is great. He’s fast and great to work with. With Jaxon joining us for the endurance races, with whom I have worked in the past, and Julien for Daytona, I’m confident that we will achieve great results together.”

Evans and Andlauer are both accomplished Porsche drivers. Evans will contest the remaining IMEC races after Daytona, with Andlauer in for Daytona only. Driving the No. 92 at Daytona will be David Brule, Alec Udell, Andrew Davis and Jeroen Bleekemolen.