2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule set

NASCAR and iRacing have revealed the schedule for the 2023 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. The schedule includes traditional NASCAR tracks on weeks the real-world series visits them but also includes a handful of surprises.

The season opens with an exhibition race at the L.A. Coliseum before heading to Daytona for the opening race of the season. The eNASCAR series will visit The Milwaukee Mile on February 28 as a preamble to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ return to the track.

Perhaps the most surprising event on the calendar is a 30-lap race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza. That race will utilize the traditional Monza road course layout but without the chicanes, creating an incredibly high-speed venue.

The eNASCAR championship race will move from Phoenix Raceway to Homestead-Miami Speedway. The championship will race will be held on September 26, well before the NASCAR Cup Series visits Homestead for its playoff race on October 22.

The schedule also confirms that the championship four drivers will again race from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The full schedule is below.