Alpine confirms 2023 car launch date

Alpine has become the fourth Formula 1 team to confirm launch plans for its 2023 car, with the A523 to be unveiled in London next month.

The Enstone, UK-based team launched its previous car in Paris but this year will head to the English capital on February 16 to display the A523, the car that will be raced by Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly this season following Fernando Alonso’s departure to Aston Martin.

Alpine finished the 2022 season in fourth place in the constructors’ championship, beating McLaren in the battle for best of the rest behind Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes. This year Otmar Szafnauer has tasked the team with reducing the deficit to the top three, having finished 342 points behind Mercedes in third.

The announcement makes Alpine the fourth confirmed date for a season launch, with AlphaTauri currently scheduled to be first on February 11. The Red Bull-owned team will be unveiling its 2023 look in the United States, with New York City hosting the event for the AT04.

Between AlphaTauri and Alpine are the launches for Aston Martin (February 13) and Ferrari (February 14).