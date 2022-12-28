Nightly Dakar Rally coverage begins New Year’s Day on NBC Sports

Nightly coverage of the 14-stage 2023 Dakar Rally — the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race — begins this Sunday, January 1, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and continues through Sunday, January 15. Highlights of every show (all 14 stages and the rest day), exclusive racer interviews, and features from the 2023 Dakar Rally will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

More than 550 competitors across seven classes will race across 5,000+ miles of varying terrain, including desert, canyons, dunes and mountains throughout Saudi Arabia. This will mark the fourth consecutive time that the country has hosted the race. The Dakar Rally is 43 years old, beginning in 1979. The inaugural race began in Paris, France, and finished in Dakar, Senegal.

American Ricky Brabec, who followed his historic Bike class victory in 2020 with a second-place finish in 2021, returns in this year’s field of competitors. Other top U.S. riders include Skyler Howes, who had back-to-back top-10 finishes in the Bike class in 2020 and 2021, and rookie sensation Mason Klein. In the T3 class, 20-year-old Seth Quintero, who set the record for stage wins in 2022, and 2022 T4 champion Austin Jones are also expected to compete for the Americans.

On the international side, two-time and defending champion Sam Sunderland (UK), two-time champion Toby Price (Australia), 2021 champion Kevin Benavides (Argentina), and 2018 champion Matthias Walkner (Austria) lead a competitive field.

CNBC will present three hour-long encore presentations throughout the event (Sat., Jan. 7 at noon ET, Sun., Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. ET, and Sun., Jan. 15 at noon ET) that will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Following is the complete same-day coverage schedule of the 2023 Dakar Rally on Peacock and CNBC:

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sun., January 1 Stage 1 – Sea Camp Peacock 6:30 p.m. Mon., January 2 Stage 2 – Sea Camp to Alula Peacock 6:30 p.m. Tues., January 3 Stage 3 – Alula to Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Wed., January 4 Stage 4 – Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Thurs., January 5 Stage 5 – Ha’il Peacock 6:30 p.m. Fri., January 6 Stage 6 – Ha’il to Al Duwadimi Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., January 7 Stages 5 & 6 CNBC* Noon Sat., January 7 Stage 7 – Al Duwadimi Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sun., January 8 Stages 6 & 7 CNBC* 11 a.m. Sun., January 8 Stage 8 – Al Duwadimi to Riyadh Peacock 6:30 p.m. Mon., January 9 Rest Day Peacock 6:30 p.m. Tues., January 10 Stage 9 – Riyadh to Haradh Peacock 6:30 p.m. Wed., January 11 Stage 10 – Haradh to Shaybah Peacock 6:30 p.m. Thurs., January 12 Stage 11 – Shaybah to Empty Quarter Peacock 6:30 p.m. Fri., January 13 Stage 12 – Empty Quarter to Shaybah Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sat., January 14 Stage 13 – Shaybah to Al-Hofuf Peacock 6:30 p.m. Sun., January 15 Stages 12 & 13 CNBC* Noon Sun., January 15 Stage 14 – Al-Hofuf to Dammam Peacock 6:30 p.m.

* *Encore presentation