Lambros joins Skip Barber TC America team

William Lambros will drive for the Skip Barber Race Team in the 2023 TC America season, competing in the TCA class. Lambros will be behind the wheel of a Skip Barber HPD Honda Civic Si.

Lambros first got behind the wheel of a go-kart at five years old and won his first championship in 2013. After karts, at only 14 years old, Lambros earned his racing license by completing the Skip Barber 3-Day Racing School and 2-Day Advanced Racing School. In 2018, Lambros joined the Skip Barber Driver Development program. Under the Skip Barber flag, Lambros competed in U.S. F4, and raced in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series where he landed multiple race wins including a dominating victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Lambros’s resume also features trips to the podium in Spec Miata and Legend cars.

Skip Barber Racing School offers training for aspiring race car drivers and has graduates at the professional level of every racing series, including IMSA, Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR and SRO. This winning combination highlights the amateur-to-pro race car driver ladder system supported by SRO’s TC America series and the Skip Barber Racing School, with Lambros being a real-world example of the program’s success.

“We are excited to have Will advance to our TC America program and compete for the TCA championship,” said Joe Monitto, chief revenue officer of Skip Barber. “This is why we developed our race team, to give our graduates a path to pro racing. All of us at Skip Barber look forward to watching him continue to succeed behind the wheel in the upcoming season as he chases down the championship.”

The Skip Barber Race Team is going into its third season after back-to-back TC class championships and manufacturer championships as well as a pair of top 3 points finishes in TCA. Last season, the team secured 13 victories across all drivers with over 25 podium finishes. Lambros will take his first green flag with the Skip Barber Race Team at Sonoma Raceway on March 30.