Thompson joins Vasser Sullivan enduro lineup

Reigning Porsche Carrera Cup champ Parker Thompson will drive alongside Aaron Telitz and Frankie Montecalvo in the No. 12 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 for the four IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship endurance events.

“We’ve had a close eye on Parker for two years,” said team principals Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan in a statement. “After getting to know him, and witnessing his work ethic and accomplishments throughout various ladders series, it’s clear to Vasser Sullivan Lexus this is a great home for Parker to take the next step in his career. Coming off the Petit win in the No. 14 car, we’re hungry to add the No. 12 car to the top step of the podium.”

Canadian Thompson campaigned the Road to Indy in in the U.S. F2000 Championship and Pro Mazda Championship before switching to sports cars. The last two seasons he has been competing in Porsche Carrera Cup North America, finishing third in the championship in 2021 and claiming the title at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this past October.

“I can’t thank Sulli and Jimmy Vasser enough for this opportunity,” Thompson said. “They’ve put together an amazing group of engineers and crew members. I’m very proud to drive the Lexus brand and represent both them and Vasser Sullivan in 2023. I’m looking forward to making my professional WeatherTech debut.

“My first impression of the Lexus RC F GT3 after driving it during our recent test is it’s pretty awesome. It has a lot of horsepower on the bottom end and you’ve got to make sure you watch the rear tires. It’s a really cool car and has a lot more weight in the front than I’m used to driving, but nothing I can’t adapt to. It’s got a steering wheel, four wheels and a motor. I’m really looking forward to my first Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.”

Thompson will get his first taste of the RC F in a competition setting at the Rolex 24 on Jan. 28-29 before also competing in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen and Motul Petit Le Mans.