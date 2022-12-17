Era Motorsport completes driver lineup for 2023 IMSA season

Era Motorsport unveiled its lineup for the 2022 IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship season on Saturday. Dwight Merriman and Ryan Dalziel will again share the full-season driving duties of the team’s ORECA 07 LMP2 entry.

USF 2000 and Indy Pro 2000 champion Christian Rasmussen will join the team for the four rounds of the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, however the big-ticket name for the team is reigning IMSA champion Oliver Jarvis.

Jarvis, who parted ways with Meyer Shank Racing after winning last year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona and DPi championship, will join Era for Daytona.

“I am excited to be joining Era Motorsport and teaming up with Dwight, Ryan, and Christian for the 24 hours of Daytona,” Jarvis said. “I think we have a great mix of both experience and youth which will hopefully be the winning combination to repeat Era’s win in 2021 and my subsequent win in 2022.

“LMP2 continues to be extremely competitive, so we know that the win will require a faultless race, strong teamwork, and a bit of luck. I can’t wait to get to Florida in January and start working with the team towards that win,” Jarvis added.

Merriman and Dalziel finished second in the LMP2 driver’s championship last year. They collected one win at Road America and a podium at Sebring.

“It’s going to be a good year. I’m looking forward to driving with Ryan for the full season and know that Christian and Oliver are going to be real assets for the longer races. The team is great and I’m confident this year is going to have good results,” Merriman said.