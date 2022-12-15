Schumacher joins Mercedes as 2023 reserve

Mick Schumacher has left the Ferrari Driver Academy and joined the Mercedes Formula 1 team as its reserve driver for 2023.

The son of seven-time world champion Michael was dropped by Haas after two years in a race seat, being replaced by Nico Hulkenberg. However, shortly after Ferrari announced Schumacher would leave its academy he was confirmed at Mercedes in a reserve role that will see him attend all grands prix next season as well as carry out simulator work.

“I am thrilled to be part of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team as their reserve driver for 2023, and I am committed to give it my all to contribute to their performance in this very competitive and professional environment,” Schumacher said. “I take this as a new start, and I am just excited and grateful to Toto (Wolff) and everybody involved for putting their trust in me.

“F1 is such a fascinating world, and you never stop learning, so I look forward to absorbing more knowledge and putting in all my efforts for the benefit of the Mercedes team.”

Schumacher becomes the only reserve at Mercedes for now after Nyck de Vries joined AlphaTauri and Stoffel Vandoorne moved to Aston Martin, and Wolff says his experience as a race driver in current machinery made him the perfect candidate to join the team that his father raced for from 2010-12.

“Mick is a talented young driver and we’re delighted to have him join the team,” Wolff said. “He is a hard worker, has a calm and methodical approach and is still hungry to learn and improve as a driver. These are all important qualities, and we’re excited for him to help us develop the W14.

“We also know that with two years of experience racing in Formula 1 under his belt, he will be ready to step into the car at short notice to replace either Lewis (Hamilton) or George (Russell), should that need arise.”