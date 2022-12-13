Honda subsidiary registers interest in 2026 F1 regulations

Honda’s racing subsidiary — Honda Racing Corporation — has registered its interest to be a power unit supplier to keep its options open regarding a Formula 1 return in 2026.

HRC currently has a technical partnership to support Red Bull Powertrains with its supply of power units to Red Bull and AlphaTauri, following Honda’s withdrawal from F1 last year. That deal was extended until the end of the 2025 season earlier this year, at which point Red Bull plans on producing its own power unit for new regulations in 2026.

During a press conference regarding Honda’s motorsports activities and teams for the 2023 season, the president of HRC Koji Watanabe confirmed that an intention to be a power unit supplier has also been lodged with the FIA by HRC that works as it registering its interest and keeps it involved in discussions regarding the future regulations.

At this stage, it’s simply a formality to ensure Honda — via HRC — is still involved in discussions and any potential return is made easier than if it hadn’t registered its interest. Red Bull Powertrains has already done the same, opening up the possibility of the two becoming separate suppliers.

F1’s 2026 power units will have the MGU-H removed, an increase in electrical power and a 100% sustainable fuel introduced. A Honda spokesperson told RACER: “The direction of F1 for strengthen electrification is getting closer to Honda’s strategy of electrification for carbon neutrality. Therefore, HRC applied in order to continue the research.”

Registering its interest does not bind Honda to a return in any capacity, but demonstrates how the new regulations are proving interesting to manufacturers, with Audi already agreeing to join in 2026.

“In order to fulfill the expectations of motorsports fans and Honda fans and customers all around the world and deliver more dream-inspiring and exciting experiences for people, we will continue putting our energy and effort in motorsports activities and keep taking on challenges,” Honda director and senior managing executive officer Shinji Aoyama added.