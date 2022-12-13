FIA WEC set to start in Qatar from 2024

The FIA World Endurance Championship will stage it’s opening round from 2024 through to 2029 in the Gulf state of Qatar.

At a ceremony in Qatar yesterday, the contract was signed that will see the FIA WEC start its season for a six-year run in what will be, by 2024, a fully rebuilt facility at the Losail International Circuit.

In 2024 the season is set to continue with a race at Sebring International Raceway, with a likely extension of the current contract to stage the popular “Super Sebring” doubleheader with the FIA WEC racing over 1000 miles on a Friday and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship’s classic 12 Hours of Sebring on the Saturday.

The Qatari race helps the WEC both to expand its calendar to a planned 8 races by 2024 and likely adds, via race partner Qatar Airways, some valuable air-freight support as the World Championship works to regather momentum in the post-COVID era.