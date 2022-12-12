FROM THE ARCHIVES: Robin Miller’s Tough Guys series

The late, great Robin Miller produced a lot of fondly remembered content for RACER over the years, with his series of videos on the tough guys of Indy a prime example. Take a spin through the following playlist of videos recorded by Robin for The RACER Channel on YouTube from 2014-2020, starting with Sammy Sessions. You may find some nuggets of history you missed…or just want to enjoy once again.
