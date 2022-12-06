Caruth lands Truck ride with GMS

Rajah Caruth will get the opportunity to be a full-time NASCAR national series driver in 2023 as GMS Racing has signed him to the No. 24 Chevrolet in the Craftsman Truck Series.

Caruth joins Grant Enfinger and Daniel Dye in the three-truck GMS stable. The 20-year-old spent last season making select starts in both the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series with a best finish of 11th in the Truck race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Additionally, he ran for the championship in the ARCA Menards Series, finishing third with 14 top-10 finishes.

The Wendell Scott Foundation will be the primary partner on Caruth’s truck. Inspired by Wendell Scott, the foundation aims to provide resources and services to underprivileged African-American youth communities near Danville, Virginia (Scott’s hometown).

“I am extremely honored and really excited to join GMS Racing and be in the fold of a professional race team with so much history,” Caruth said. “I’ve been waiting for an opportunity like this throughout my whole career, and I’m going to do the best in my power to make the most of it.”

Caruth was the recipient of the Wendell Scott Trailblazer Award in 2021 for being an outstanding minority ambassador for the sport.

An avid iRacing user, Caruth used the platform to get his start in racing before being invited to the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program at 16 years old. Rev Racing gave Caruth an opportunity to compete in US Legends Cars, Late Models, and on the ARCA Menards tour.

“We are truly excited to welcome Rajah to our team next year,” said GMS Racing president Mike Beam. “I’ve studied up on him ever since I saw him racing in ARCA, but I know that he’s been on the radar for many people in the industry for quite some time now. It was fun to watch him and Daniel (Dye) fight for the championship last year, and I think having both of them make the jump up to the Truck Series will be a benefit because they will both be able to learn together.

“Rajah’s a sharp kid; I’ve seen his work ethic and attention to detail he brings to the racetrack, and I can tell that he’s hungry. He just started driving a few years ago, so to see how far he’s been able to grow in such a short amount of time has been pretty remarkable. He’s built himself a good name in the garage area and is someone that people like to be around, so he’ll be able to soak up some mentorship lessons from experienced drivers, which should go a long way. I’m excited for him.”