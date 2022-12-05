2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup schedule announced, featuring three IndyCar events

Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is returning in 2023 with exciting new venues, high-profile events, and the return of its beloved combination of cocktail parties, driver and guest hospitality, and multiclass racing. Featuring the PRO 1340 and PRO 1500 classes for Radical’s ever-popular SR3, and the PLATINUM class for the GT3 beating turbocharged SR10, as well as its SR8 and RXC models, Radical Cup North America drivers will enjoy a six-race schedule including three alongside the NTT IndyCar Series, as well as a series test that will kick off the 2023 on-track action in January.

“As the pinnacle of Radical racing on the continent, if not the world, the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America is about combining destination and bucket list tracks with top-tier events, and 2023 is no exception,” said Tom Drewer, Radical Global Motorsport Director.

Prior to the commencement of the 2023 season, the Radical Cup will debut with an official series test at NOLA Motorsports Park, January 28-29, during the New Orleans Mardi Gras carnival season, which runs from January 6-February 21.

The series will then return to the Crescent City for more nights of Jazz, Cajun, and Creole cuisine, and the sights of Bourbon Street when the season kicks off March 9-12, at NOLA Motorsports Park. The first of two new additions to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America schedule, the series will join the expanded Trans Am Series in the Pelican State.

For rounds two and three, Radical Cup will support the NTT IndyCar Series in back-to-back events at Barber Motorsports Park in Leeds, Alabama, April 28-30, during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama and Road America in the beautiful Kettle Moraine region of Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, June 15-18, for the Sonsio Grand Prix presented by AMR. As staples on the series calendar, both events regularly feature over thirty Radical entries.

Still in the works, July’s round is yet to be confirmed but is expected to take place at another high-profile event in the Northeast of the continent.

The series will then head west to the famed Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas over the August 25-27 weekend to join fellow USAC-sanctioned series Porsche Sprint Challenge and the USF Pro Championships ladder program.

Bringing the season to a close, the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America will join the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey and the NTT IndyCar Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in California, September 8-10, as both series cap off their respective seasons and champions are crowned.

A season finale World Finals event for 2023 is also in the works for November, following the highly successful inaugural Radical World Finals presented by Hankook which this year took place at the picturesque Spring Mountain Motor Resort just north of Las Vegas.

“With party destinations New Orleans, Austin, and Monterey, and all the excitement of big IndyCar weekends, I’m not sure what’s going to be more of an attraction – the off-track fun, or the on-track competition,” Drewer said.

Last year saw dramatic growth in the PLATINUM class, with open-wheel stalwart come Radical star Steve Jenks narrowly beating Judd Miller and former ALMS champ Jon Field, while young-guns Palmer Miller and Austin Riley clinched the highly competitive PRO 1500 and PRO 1340 ranks, once again proving the Radical SR3 as the perfect driver development platform.

Licensing via USAC’s radicallicense.com portal and event registration via radicalmotorsport.com will open shortly.

Please stay tuned to the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for news and updates as the 2023 season approaches.