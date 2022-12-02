RLL team president Phillips exits

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is on the hunt for a new team president.

Multiple sources have told RACER that Piers Phillips, who spent three years serving as Arrow McLaren SP’s general manager before joining RLL in October of 2018, has announced his resignation to the Indiana-based team.

Phillips was charged with overseeing its NTT IndyCar Series program, factory IMSA effort for BMW, and its former Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY effort. It’s unclear who will replace him.

During his tenure at RLL, the IndyCar portion of the company won two races with Takuma Sato in 2019 and secured its most recent in 2020 with Sato at the Indianapolis 500.

With his primary background found in sports car racing, the first highlight for Phillips at RLL arrived in January of 2019 when BMW M Team RLL won the GT Le Mans class at IMSA’s Rolex 24 At Daytona. The feat was repeated in 2020 as another Rolex 24 GTLM victory was earned along with two more wins later in the season. Like it’s IndyCar program, RLL’s most recent IMSA victory came in 2020.

Multiple calls to the team and a call to Phillips were not returned.