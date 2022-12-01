Harvick undecided on racing future beyond 2023

Kevin Harvick says his racing future beyond 2023 could go “either way”, but will make a decision before the Daytona 500 on February 19. Harvick’s contract with Stewart-Haas Racing runs through next year.

“I don’t really have a clear answer on that right now,” Harvick said. “I think as we get to Daytona, I know 100% that we will have a direction because I’m not going to start the season without knowing that direction just because of the fact that there’s just a lot of layers to unfold and really go through and evaluate.

“And so, we’ll see. I think it could go either way at this particular point.”

The 2023 season will be Harvick’s 23rd full year in the Cup Series. It will be his 10th year driving for Tony Stewart and Gene Haas.

Harvick was among the 16 playoff drivers in Nashville for Thursday’s awards banquet. He finished 15th in the standings with two wins, the first of which at Michigan International Speedway in August broke a 65-race winless drought after Harvick was locked out of victory lane in 2021.

The 2014 series champion turns 47 on December 8. Harvick goes into next season with 60 career wins.