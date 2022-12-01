Chadwick joins Andretti for 2023 Indy NXT season

The next step in Jamie Chadwick’s career will be a shift to the United States with a full season of Indy NXT competition piloting the No. 28 Andretti Autosport Indy NXT entry.

Chadwick, the three-time W Series open-wheel champion, will carry sponsorship from longtime Andretti partner DHL.

“I’m hugely excited to be joining Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy NXT season with DHL,” she said. My aim is always to challenge myself and continue my progression as a driver and this represents not only a big step up but also a big step toward my goal of competing in the highest categories of single-seater racing. Andretti Autosport’s standing in the sport is second to none and I hope to bring more success to such a prestigious team. I can’t wait to get started.”

The Briton recently tested with the Andretti squad and impressed all of those who were in attendance in Sebring.

“Andretti Autosport is proud to be supporting Jamie alongside DHL for the 2023 Indy NXT season,” said Michael Andretti. “Jamie’s successful career speaks for itself, but Indy NXT gives Jamie the opportunity to continue her development in a new type of racing. DHL is a long-standing team partner; we are happy to welcome them to the Indy NXT series and excited to welcome Jamie to the team. We’ve turned out five Indy NXT champions over the years and look forward to continuing our role in developing new talent.”

In addition to her Indy NXT campaign, Chadwick will remain a member of the Williams Driver Academy, continuing a relationship that began when she was named as the F1 team’s reserve driver in 2019.