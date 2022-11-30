Mercedes renames factory approach after Niki Lauda

Mercedes has renamed the road into its Formula 1 factory as “Lauda Drive” after the former non-executive chairman and three-time world champion.

Lauda worked with Mercedes from 2012 until his death in May of 2019, and was viewed as a key part of the team’s immense success from 2014 onwards. In a ceremony on Tuesday, team principal Toto Wolff (below) unveiled new road signs at the Mercedes headquarters in Brackley, England, dedicated to Lauda and his influence.

“It’s a true honor to unveil Lauda Drive and it was great to see so many team members gather to watch the reveal,” Wolff said. “While our dear friend and colleague Niki wouldn’t have wanted us to make a fuss, he would also be proud to have this road named after him.

“It was a privilege for all of us to work alongside him and I was lucky enough to call him one of my best friends. He was a massive contributor to our success, a great sparring partner for me and a strong non-executive chairman, who we miss dearly.

“I wish he was still here as my friend and as a chairman, because there would have been many questions I’d have liked to ask him this year. His legacy lives on in so many shapes and forms, but to know so many people will pass down Lauda Drive in the years to come is very special.”

One of Lauda’s iconic red caps were placed on the road sign as part of the ceremony, and Mercedes cars have also carried a red star in honor of Lauda since his death.