IndyCar parts with series marketing boss Luedtke

The NTT IndyCar Series and SJ Luedtke, its VP of Marketing, will part ways on Friday, December 9.

According to the series, Allison Melangton, the VP of Penske Entertainment, will assume Luedtke’s responsibilities on an interim basis while a nationwide search is conducted to find Luedtke’s replacement. The series also says it will retain Luedtke as a consultant through the end of January.

Announced as its new Marketing VP on February 5, 2019, the series said, “SJ Luedtke, a Nike sports marketing executive for the past decade … will be responsible for advancing IndyCar’s brand across all channels, managing event and experiential assets, accelerating fan growth and engagement, and working with media partners to drive consumption and ratings. Luedtke joined Nike in 2010, rising to senior brand director of football.”

Luedtke, like all of IndyCar’s executive leadership at the time, was retained when the Hulman George family sold the series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to Roger Penske and his Penske Entertainment group at the onset of 2020.

With her upcoming departure, Penske Entertainment will onboard its first new VP of Marketing for IndyCar and that person will be tasked with raising the series’ awareness and popularity along with courting a new and younger audience.