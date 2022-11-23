RLL reassigns Lundgaard, Harvey entries for 2023 IndyCar season

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has moved 2022 NTT IndyCar Series Rookie of the Year Christian Lundgaard to represent primary sponsor Hy-Vee in the No. 45 Honda and shifted Jack Harvey from the No. 45 to Lundgaard’s now-former No. 30 Honda to represent myriad sponsors that will be confirmed at a later date.

As first reported by RACER last week, the swap should ensure the No. 45 Hy-Vee Honda is found near the front of the field on a more regular basis. Hy-Vee will also serve as an associate on Harvey’s No. 30 entry. Graham Rahal, the third member of the RLL trio, will remain in his No. 15 Honda.

“We have been looking at ways to ensure our increased performance and improve our potential for success for 2023 and one of our decisions has been to reassign cars to Jack and Christian,” said RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal.

“We made a commitment to our drivers, team members and sponsors to perform at our highest level possible and although 2022 didn’t work out as we wanted, we have made moves to improve this. One of which was the commitment we made when we hired Technical Director Stefano Sordo, who can bring a new perspective. We feel this recent decision on our driver/car lineup will also be a positive one for both Jack and Christian as well as our organization as a whole.”