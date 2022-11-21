McLaughlin lands Good Ranchers backing for 2023

Team Penske has the meats. In a new sponsorship arrangement with the defending NTT IndyCar Series champions, Good Ranchers will debut as the primary partner on Scott McLaughlin’s No. 3 Chevy at Round 4 at Barber Motorsports Park and other unspecified rounds in 2023 and beyond.

“It is an honor to have a new partner like Good Ranchers as part of the No. 3 Chevy team,” McLaughlin said of the online meat delivery service. “After our initial meeting, I knew they would be a great fit for the team. They share the same vision and focus as Team Penske, while also enjoying the excitement and competition of sports in America. We look forward to a successful partnership while we enjoy amazing meat together at the same time.”

Along with aligning with the Penske-owned Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May for promotional activations at the Indy 500, the company will continue to add to its “donation of over 1,000,000 meals to local food banks in Good Ranchers’ ongoing effort to fight food insecurity and childhood hunger. For every box purchased, Good Ranchers donates 10 meals to families in need.”