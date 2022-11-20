Logan Sargeant secures Super License, F1 seat for 2023

Logan Sargeant will race in Formula 1 for Williams in 2023 after finishing the Formula 2 championship in fourth place, securing his Super License.

The American was announced as a Williams driver back at the United States Grand Prix, but with the caveat that he had to secure his Super License at the final round of the F2 season in Abu Dhabi. After a strong qualifying performance Sargeant was able to finish the reverse grid race in sixth, and he then followed that with a controlled drive in Sunday’s feature race.

Running in the points for the majority of the race, Sargeant benefited from Alpine youngster Jack Doohan retiring with a loose wheel when in contention for victory, and after overtaking Roy Nissany with a beautiful move around the outside of Turn 9, and then a reliability issue for Theo Pourchaire, Sargeant finished fifth.

The Floridian put pressure on Dennis Hauger for fourth on the final lap as one more position would have secured him third in the drivers’ championship, but Liam Lawson’s podium helped the Red Bull junior jump his Carlin team-mate for third place. Sargeant still ends up as the top rookie in fourth, with the 30 Super License points added to his existing 30, and bonuses likely to see him exceed 60 overall.

With the championship positions finalized Sargeant’s drive with Williams is officially confirmed, and he will take part in the Young Driver Test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday as he continues his preparations ahead of becoming the first full-time American on the F1 grid since Scott Speed in 2007.