More speakers announced for Race Industry Week

Mike Beam, President, Petty GMS and GMS Racing Team; HEenry Chilcott, Chief Marketing Officer, Formula E; Ali Russell, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme E; Rodi Basso, co-founder & CEO, E1; Sabre Cook, professional racing driver; Adam Bailey, CEO of SX Global / World Supercross Championship have joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

No charge to attend. Click here to register. For more information, click here.