Braun completes MSR Acura GTP lineup

Colin Braun will join the IMSA DPi champions at Meyer Shank Racing next season as the full-time teammate for Tom Blomqvist in the No. 60 Acura ARX-06.

Braun, regarded as one of the best sports car drivers in North America for more than a decade, shifts to the Ohio-based team after the recent closing of CORE autosport and reunites with the Shank team after racing for the outfit at the Rolex 24 At Daytona in 2009 and set a closed-course record at Daytona in an MSR prototype in 2013.

“Colin came out and tested for us and I think we all knew he would adjust well with the amount of experience he has,” said Shank. “We were lucky enough to work together a while back at the Daytona 24 and we set a speed record at Daytona together as well, so we knew he would be a good fit. Him and Tom [Blomqvist] got along great and we have a solid lineup going into the 2023 season.”

Braun and Blomqvist will have MSR IndyCar drivers Helio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud as teammates in January at Daytona for the hybrid 2.4-liter twin-turbo V6-powered prototype’s debut.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing for the 2023 season,” said Braun. “MSR were tough competitors back in my Grand-Am days and setting the Daytona speed record with them was really special. Seeing what Mike (Shank) has built from the outside has always been impressive. You can see the passion the entire team has for racing and their drive to win is really motivating.

“MSR had a terrific season in 2022 and I know expectations are high to deliver, but I am ready for the challenge. I’m also looking forward to co-driving with Tom. His experience on the electric side of racing will be a huge boost for us.

“I am ready to get to work and to once again compete in IMSA’s top class for wins and championships in the Acura GTP car!”