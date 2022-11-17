Cusick, DRR team up to run Wilson in 2023 Indy 500

Stefan Wilson and Don Cusick have formed a new partnership with Dennis Reinbold and the Dreyer & Reinbold Racing team for the Indianapolis 500.

The 33-year-old Wilson will pilot the No. 24 DRR/Cusick Motorsports Chevy, which carries branding from many of the same companies featured on the last two Wilson/Cusick Indy 500 entries along with CareKeepers, which has stepped up to serve as the co-primary sponsor.

“I am excited about our new partnership with Cusick Motorsports and Stefan Wilson,” Reinbold said. “Stefan and Don Cusick have been enjoyable to work with and we are focused on achieving success on and off the track at the speedway. We are impressed with Stefan’s work ethic and grit which will apply well in the racecar. We are coming off top 10 finishes for the past two years and believe Stefan can replicate that and fight for the win.”

For DRR and Wilson, it’s the first opportunity to work together, but there’s great familiarity between both sides as Wilson’s older brother Justin drove for DRR in 2010 and 2011, when the late IndyCar star produced a pair of second-place finishes for the Indianapolis-based squad.

“There’s history here with this team – Justin spent two years with DRR back in 2010-2011 and secured podiums,” Wilson said. “I got to know Dennis, Brett De Bord, Director of Commercial Operations, and Chase Selman, General Manager, really well back then, so it feels great to be rejoining them in a sense.”

“As soon as the checkered flag fell on the Indy 500 this year, we set out to find the best possible partner for the future,” Cusick said. “We have immense respect for what Dreyer & Reinbold Racing have done both on and off track over the years and quickly identified them as our ideal partner for this endeavor. We’ve created a special relationship with our partners and Stefan Wilson, and partnering with Dreyer & Reinbold Racing will have a significant impact as we move forward.”

Wilson takes over from Sage Karam, who drove for DRR in eight of his nine appearances at the Indy 500. With one of the few remaining seats open for the great race, DRR has numerous options to consider for its second Chevy-powered entry. Drivers ranging from DRR veteran JR Hildebrand to Indy 500 winner Ryan Hunter-Reay to IndyCar veteran Charlie Kimball to Indy Lights graduates to Chevy-affiliated NASCAR Cup stars are said to be among those who could join Wilson in May.