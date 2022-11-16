Cal Wells joins Race Industry Week speaker roster

Cal Wells, off-road legend/principal, LNGA Consulting, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.

Starting with Precision Preparation, Inc. (PPI), a company founded in 1982 with a high school friend and the counsel of his parents, Cal has made his mark in the motorsports industry with an eye for the details. Over the next 25 years, PPI dominated the off-road circuit, fielded multiple cars in open-wheel racing and won at the highest level in NASCAR’s Sprint Cup Series. After PPI, Cal successfully lead a complete corporate restructuring of Michael Waltrip Racing as COO and Executive Vice-President.

Now the owner of LNGA Consulting, Cal Wells brings his experiences to businesses in racing, aviation, security, business development and more.

