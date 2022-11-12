Enzo Fittipaldi joins Red Bull program to bolster F1 prospects

Enzo Fittipaldi has joined the Red Bull junior team to boost his hopes of reaching Formula 1 in future.

The Miami-born Brazilian is the younger brother of Haas reserve driver Pietro and has impressed in Formula 2 this season, currently sitting sixth overall and with three second-place finishes in feature races to his name for the unfancied Charouz team. Fittipaldi says his performances prior to the summer break caught the eye of Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko (pictured above, with Fittipaldi) and has provided him with a chance to join an F1 setup.

“I think after my result in Budapest where I got two podiums in the same weekend, we started (talking more seriously),” Fittipaldi told RACER. “I’ve always had a bit of contact since last year with Dr. Helmut Marko and then in Spa this year we had a meeting — so after Budapest — and and we were talking and I’m very happy to announce I’m now part of the Red Bull family. The junior team is an amazing opportunity for me.”

The 21-year-old has yet to have a role with Red Bull announced but suggests he could be in a position to provide F1 support provided he secures a top-three finish in the F2 drivers’ championship next weekend, with such a result securing him a Super License.

“It’s difficult to say now — I still have to do a really good job in Abu Dhabi,” Fittipaldi noted. “I’m fighting for third in the championship in Formula 2, I have the race next week so it’s really important I do a good job there, so the goal is to finish top three this year.

“Let’s just say Abu Dhabi is very important for me. It’s very important that I do a good job there. We’ll see what comes after.

“For sure, being part of a (Formula 1) team for me has always been a dream, especially Red Bull — the championship-winning team, the best team in Formula 1 — it’s a dream for me. So all I can do is thank Dr. Helmut Marko, Red Bull, (team principal) Christian Horner — it’s an unbelievable opportunity. Now is the time to work, work hard, and keep pushing.”

Fittipaldi says he has benefited from both the support and experience of his brother Pietro, who has started two grands prix for Haas.

“My brother is the best brother in the world — I couldn’t ask for anything else. He’s always there by my side helping me out, giving me tips. We work very well together — we’re the Fittipaldi brothers! We have a great connection.

“He’s a bit older than me so he has more experience than me — he’s been in Formula 1 now for four years with Haas as a reserve driver, so when I’m with my brother my ears are always open and trying to get as much information as possible and trying to learn from him. He’s always there trying to help me every step in my career.”

