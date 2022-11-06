'I think we’ve tried it for 31 years, so it's about time' - Penske on the IndyCar/NASCAR double

Roger Penske accomplished a first Sunday afternoon when driver Joey Logano won the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The team’s triumph capped off a racing season in which Penske celebrated both the NTT IndyCar Series and NASCAR championships.

“I think we’ve tried it for 31 years, so it’s about time,” Penske said. “What a special weekend for us.”

Logano dominated the season finale by leading 187 of 312 laps. He was in control of the championship fight all afternoon on his way to his second Cup Series championship. In early September, Will Power won his second IndyCar Series championship with Penske.

“Joey did a great job,” continued the team owner. “You’ve seen what he’s been able to do as he’s come on the team, and for us to have two championships in the same year — that’s what we’re here for; that’s the goal we have every year. I think we’ve been close, but we got it this year.”

Penske started the NASCAR season by winning the inaugural Busch Light Clash in the L.A. Coliseum with Logano and the Daytona 500 with rookie Austin Cindric. Scott McLaughlin won the IndyCar Series opener for them.

The team’s three NASCAR drivers combined for five wins. Their three open-wheel aces combined for nine IndyCar wins.

“Well, I hate to say one is better than the other, but I’d have to say, put them all together, they’re all first place as far as I’m concerned,” Penske said of winning Daytona and the two major championships. “What it does as a team…the momentum it gives not only the race team, but the 70,000 people that are in our company…because they’re all watching.

“We don’t win every day, do we? But it teaches us how to win and how to stay in the game, and I think that’s what it’s done. But (it was) really three super days, super accomplishments for the team. I can’t say one is better than the other. I’m just glad to be here.”