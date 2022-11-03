Hyman, Loomis secure COTA poles for FR Americas and F4 U.S.

Jacob Loomis secured his first career pole in Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) on Wednesday afternoon at Circuit of The Americas. With a lap time of 2m15.228s, Loomis (No. 24 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4) surpassed championship points leader Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4) to take the pole position during the final lap of the session. Hughes, who was seventh in practice earlier in the day, picked up over a half second from his best practice lap to run a 2m15.275s. Bryson Morris (No. 39 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4), who is racing against Hughes for the drivers’ championship, qualified third.

Another driver in the championship hunt, Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4), qualified fourth overall. Rounding out the top five was Ethan Barker (No. 12 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4), who joined the Velocity Racing Development for this weekend’s race.

Championship contender Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) qualified seventh overall, just 0.709s off the pole. Shehan is still in the hunt for the championship, just 57.5-points out of the lead.

A full rundown of the provisional qualifying results can be found here.

Lights out for F4 U.S.’s Race 1 is scheduled for 9:40am. CT on Thursday, November 3. For updates, follow F4 U.S. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or use Race Monitor to follow live timing and scoring.

Championship points leader Raoul Hyman secured the pole for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at Circuit of The Americas on Wednesday afternoon. With a 70-point lead as he looks to secure his first FR Americas Championship, Hyman laid down a lap time of 2m03.376s to beat his competition by over a second.

Mac Clark (No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3) was second quick, followed by Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3). Tavella is the only other driver in contention for the drivers’ championship, but will need perfection in this week’s three races at the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour to beat Hyman.

Making his second FR Americas start, Oliver Westling (No. 2 Jensen Global Advisors Ligier JS F3) was fourth quick, followed by Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders Ligier JS F3) to round out the top five.

A full rundown of the official qualifying results can be found here.

Lights out for FR America’s Race 1 at COTA is scheduled for 11:35am CT on Thursday, November 3. For updates, follow FR Americas on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or watch Race Monitor for live timing and scoring.