Matt Thacker/Motorsport Images

Racing on TV, November 4-6

By November 2, 2022 1:53 PM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, November 4

Phoenix
qualifying		 6:00-7:00pm

Phoenix
practice		 7:00-8:00pm

Phoenix
practice		 8:00-9:00pm

Phoenix
race		 10:00pm-1:00am

Saturday, November 5

Phoenix
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Phoenix
race		 5:30-6:00pm
pre-race
6:00-9:00pm
race

Sunday, November 6

Spain 11:00am-
12:30pm
(SDD)

Phoenix
race		 Pre-race
12:30-2:00pm
Race
2:00-6:00pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

