Causey appointed as new Phoenix track president

Latasha Causey has been named the new track president of Phoenix Raceway.

Causey is a Phoenix native and longtime community development executive. She will become the first female African American track president and, by succeeding Julie Giese, the second woman to hold the position at Phoenix Raceway.

“I have been fortunate to call The Valley ‘home’ my entire life and I could not be more grateful to become the next leader of Phoenix Raceway,” said Causey. “NASCAR is a sport that brings people together, and as a result, Phoenix Raceway plays a key role in showcasing our great community to visitors across the country every year. I cannot wait to help build upon the great work that’s already been done in making this facility one of the true gems in sports and entertainment.”

Causey is a founding member of the NASCAR Accelerators host committee, which was formed in 2020. In 2018, Causey was honored by the Sports Business Journal as part of its Outstanding Women in Business Awards. In 2021, she was named one of the Most Influential Women in Arizona by AZ Big Media.

Most recently, Causey served as vice president and community development officer for Bell Bank in Arizona.

“Latasha’s track record speaks for itself as a highly experienced executive that prioritizes relationships and giving back to the community – also core values of ours at NASCAR,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer.

“NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway take pride in making a positive impact on the community through creating a best-in-class experience for fans when they visit the track, as well as through actively giving back and playing a significant role as a community partner. Because of these ideals, Latasha is the perfect fit to lead Phoenix Raceway into 2023 and beyond.”

Causey will assume the role November 28 as Giese transitions to Chicago to oversee the Chicago street course.