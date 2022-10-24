Kevin Magnussen says his thrilling final lap battle with Sebastian Vettel in the United States Grand Prix was some of the best racing he’s ever experienced.

Vettel had to fight back through the field in the closing stages after a slow pit stop dropped him from what looked set to be a top-six finish to 13th place. After gaining numerous positions, Vettel caught Magnussen – who was one-stopping – on the final lap and the pair had a brilliant fight through the entire final sector, with Vettel making the move stick into the final corner to win a battle that the Dane says he relished.

“It was a good battle,” Magnussen told SpeedCity Broadcasting. “Of course I’m pissed off to lose out, but I have to say that was some of the best racing I’ve ever been involved in. The way he drove was just incredible. It’s almost like I feel privileged to be able to race against someone like that. It’s great, and I’m going to take that lesson and treasure it.

“Racing against him, it doesn’t feel like it’s at the end of his career. Just great driving from him, but of course (I’m) pissed off with myself that I just lost it on that last lap. But still some good points for us, great at this point in the season and I’m very proud of the team for the job they’re doing.”

Magnussen was the only driver to attempt a one-stop strategy and he admitted it was a big challenge to execute, but made the top-10 finish all the sweeter coming at the home race for Haas.

“It was tough, but the team gave me all the guidance that I needed, I couldn’t have done it without that,” he said. “It’s all down to their preparation and guidance that we were able to pull this off. I’m super-proud. And at the same weekend as announcing MoneyGram as our future title sponsor, it couldn’t have been at a better time.”

