Leclerc, Alonso join Perez, Zhou with USGP grid penalties

Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty at the United States Grand Prix — one of four drivers taking drops after qualifying.

The Ferrari driver has taken a new internal combustion engine (ICE) and turbocharger, with each new component accounting for a five-place grid penalty. It gives him the new components for the final four races at COTA, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi, and a number of other drivers have similarly taken penalties at the same point.

Fernando Alonso has a new ICE that drops him five places on the grid, while Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu took the same penalty on Friday.

The power unit developments increase Red Bull’s chances of winning the constructors’ championship this weekend, with the team only needing to finish within 19 points of Ferrari at Circuit of The Americas to secure the title.

