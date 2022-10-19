Singapore GP announces temporary track layout changes

The Singapore Grand Prix will run on a revised track layout for up to four years as redevelopments take place round the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Construction work will affect the final sector from next year’s race onwards, with The Float at Marina Bay being redeveloped into a community and events venue called “NS Square.” That means the Turn 16-19 section that used to loop in front of and through a grandstand will be replaced with a straight that is nearly 400 meters / 437 yards long, with what was previously Turn 20 now becoming Turn 16.

The revised circuit length will be reduced to 4.928km / 3.062 miles, meaning the number of laps will need to be increased to 63. The changes are temporary with work expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and will have a knock-on impact on the race time as lap times will be reduced by a number of seconds.

The Singapore Grand Prix regularly runs to its two-hour time limit due to the low average speed and amount of time it takes to complete one lap, but the redevelopment will result in qualifying times that are predicted to be under the 1m30s mark — compared to pole in the dry in 2019 of 1m36.2s — and a race time that is markedly faster.

There are provisionally 19 turns on the revised track layout, but the planned changes still need to be finalized and then ratified by the FIA.