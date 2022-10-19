Force Indy confirms Indy Lights return for Francis Jr. under HMD umbrella

Force Indy will continue with Ernie Francis Jr. in Indy Lights next season and shift the oversight of the program from a standalone team to running under the HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing team, using mechanics from the existing Force Indy program.

The Rod Red-led organization will also continue with USF2000 championship runner-up Myles Rowe, who will step up to the middle of the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires ladder system to USF Pro 2000 with the same Pabst Racing team that helped Rowe to earn five victories.

“Force Indy already has a lot to celebrate,” said Reid. “In 2021, we made history as the first African American-owned team and driver to win an IndyCar-sanctioned race. Now we are aligning ourselves with two championship caliber teams as we seek growth and continued success both on and off the track.”

Founded and sponsored by Roger Penske through the Race For Equality & Change program he created in 2020, the owner of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT IndyCar Series tabbed Reid to develop Force Indy into a development academy for people of color, including drivers and team members.

“Reid will continue to mentor both Force Indy drivers, in addition to running the NXG Youth Motorsports program, which annually introduces more than 150 diverse students to career opportunities in the racing world,” the team confirmed.