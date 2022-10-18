Pierson signs with HMD/DCR for Indy Lights

Teenage LMP2 driver Josh Pierson will join the ranks of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing’s expansive eight-car Indy Lights team next year. The American will face a steep learning curve as he attempts to turn his sports car experience and fourth-place run in the 2021 USF2000 championship into a successful debut at the top of IndyCar’s open-wheel ladder.

“I am excited to start the next chapter of my motorsports career,” said the 16-year-old. “While I will continue on with United Autosport in WEC (World Endurance Championship), I could not pass up the opportunity to join HMD Motorsports and further my open-wheel racing career in North America.”

Pierson will make his official debut with the team at the upcoming Chris Griffis test for the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires series and Indy Lights.

“Age is just a number and on the track, we are all racers and competitors,” Pierson continued. “It is not going to be easy, but I have my personal goals set, and the team has goals for me as well. I am ready to get started later this week.”

HMD Motorsports GM Mike Maurini looks forward to helping Pierson develop his talents against the toughest opposition the Oregon native will have faced.

“Josh has proven himself in all forms of motorsports,” he said. “For his young age, he has been extremely impressive in the sports car ranks and shown that he has what it takes to be a champion in every discipline. We welcome him to the HMD Motorsports family and look forward to watching him progress in the future.”