Blaney opens Round of 8 strong, pacing Cup practice at LVMS

NASCAR Cup Series practice at Las Vegas was led by a pair of playoff drivers, with Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney topping the board.

Blaney clocked in fastest at 183.517mph (29.425s). Ross Chastain was second fastest at 183.349mph.

Erik Jones was third at 183.343mph, AJ Allmendinger fourth at 182.983mph, and Austin Cindric completed the top five at 182.883mph.

Aric Almirola was sixth fastest at 182.469mph, Chase Briscoe seventh at 182.186mph, Daniel Suarez eighth at 182.174mph, Kevin Harvick ninth at 182.070mph, and Joey Logano rounded out the top 10 at 181.947mph.

Blaney, Chastain, Briscoe, and Logano were the only playoff drivers in the top 10 in practice.

William Byron was 11th on the speed chart at 181.812mph. Denny Hamlin was 13th fastest (181.684mph), and Chase Elliott was 19th fastest (181.305mph).

Hamlin and the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team are the defending race winners at Las Vegas.

The slowest playoff driver in practice was Hamlin’s teammate Christopher Bell at 26th. His lap was 180.120mph.

Noah Gragson was 21st fastest. He will continue to drive the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports with Alex Bowman sidelined from a concussion.

Ty Gibbs was 32nd in practice. Gibbs has been in the No. 23 for 23XI Racing since Kurt Busch was sidelined with a concussion in July. Busch announced that he would not return this season or race full-time next year on Saturday morning.

There are 36 drivers who entered the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.