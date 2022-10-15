23XI, NASCAR garage react to Kurt Busch stand-down announcement

His 23XI Racing team was one of many in NASCAR who were quick to react to Kurt Busch’s announcement this morning that he will not return to competition this season or race full-time in 2023.

“From the day Kurt Busch joined our team, we knew he was going to elevate our organization in many ways,” read a statement from 23XI Racing. “From earning 23XI our first playoff berth with his commanding win at Kansas Speedway to numerous hours spent off the track helping to grow our program, Kurt has made us better. This season took an unexpected turn with his injury.

“Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Kurt has not stopped being a true professional and a trusted teammate. We fully support Kurt’s decision to focus on his health and are grateful for his guidance as our team builds a strong foundation for the future.”

Busch ran the first 20 races for 23XI Racing before his crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway that left him with a concussion that has sidelined him ever since. In those starts, Busch earned one win and eight top-10 finishes. He was 14th in the standings and qualified for the playoffs before withdrawing his medical waiver upon realizing he would not be in the car to start the playoffs.

“For more than two decades, we have been privileged to watch Kurt Busch compete,” said NASCAR president Steve Phelps. “He has proven himself a champion on the racetrack, but perhaps just as importantly, he has grown to become a true ambassador for the sport. Kurt’s drive to improve the future of motorsports has set him apart.

“We are thrilled that he’ll remain in our sport as a leader and trusted resource. Kurt’s unparalleled passion for racing gives us hope that we will see him in a race car again.”

A sampling of other reactions posted to social media:

A true legend! Always have been a fan of Kurt and even more when I got into the garage area. See ya at the track 🤜🤛 https://t.co/MpqXnNAIIz — Spencer Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) October 15, 2022

@KurtBusch is the fastest wheelman I've seen in a car I've been a part of. His ability to drive on the edge of out of control was impressive in our first tests. I'm sad he's retiring full time but enjoy all the contributions he makes to making @23XIRacing better. — Michael Wheeler (@MikeCWheeler) October 15, 2022

I don’t think anyone has done more in @NASCAR than @KurtBusch. An experience in this sport he hasn’t been in, doesn’t exist. Survived highs, lows, and everything in between. #Champion https://t.co/pLpJBZKiIA — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) October 15, 2022