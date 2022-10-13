DS Automobiles, Penske Autosport teaming up for Formula E

French luxury car brand DS Automobiles is partnering with Penske Autosport, the Formula E team founded by Roger Penske’s son Jay Penske, for the 2023 ABB Formula E World Championship. The two teams ran as DS Techeetah and Dragon/Penske Autosport last season. The rebranded “DS Penske” team will field entries for reigning Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne, who won his title with Mercedes’ works team, and returning DS driver Jean-Eric Vergne — a two-time series champ champion — in the ninth season of the all-electric series.

“We’re thrilled to partner with DS Automobiles, an iconic automotive brand who shares our ambitions in striving for excellence,” said Jay Penske. “This is a major milestone for our team, and something we have been looking forward to for years. Together we will push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance and wins. With world champion driver Stoffel and two-time champion Jean-Eric, I am confident that we have one of the strongest lineups on the grid.”

“The start of a new association is always a big moment, and all of us at DS Performance are eager to begin this new adventure with Penske Autosport,” said Thomas Chevaucher, director of DS Performance. “We are starting this partnership in the best possible way by having two champions in the team! Thanks to Stoffel and Jean-Eric, we probably have one of the best lineups and also the fastest pairing on the grid. With the powertrain and software expertise of DS Performance, we are now in an ideal position to continue our hunt for victories and titles.”

DS Automobiles was among the first auto manufacturers to enter Formula E in 2015, and company CEO Beatrice Foucher says the electric racing series remains key to the French marque’s research and development as it aims to make its road car offerings entirely EV from 2024.

“With races taking place in big city environments around the world and a carbon neutral certification, Formula E is one of the most exciting and forward-thinking competitions in global motorsport,” said Foucher. “Our experience in Formula E has helped us transfer technology from our racing cars to our everyday road cars, in order to offer the best product to our customers. Electrification has been at the very heart of the brand’s strategy since its creation. And because this avant-garde spirit is deeply ingrained in our DNA, we will continue to push the limits by launching only 100% electric cars from 2024.”