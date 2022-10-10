New Porsche 911 GT3 R nets debut podium ahead of customer deliveries

Porsche’s new 992-based 911 GT3 R model is nearing the end of its testing cycle ahead of global distribution for use in IMSA’s WeatherTech Sportscar Championship and other series featuring cars built to GT3 regulations.

Setting the car loose to race with Frédéric Makowiecki and Julien Andlauer with Manthey Racing last weekend at the Nürburgring, the bright 911 GT3 R managed to earn a podium before making its official debut with customer teams in January at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“All in all, we experienced a very successful race premiere with our new Porsche,” said Porsche project manager Sebastian Golz. “ I’m proud of everyone who has worked on this project. [Last weekend’s] test laps on the Nordschleife and [the] race show that the basis of the vehicle is correct.

“Thanks to the great preparation and cooperation with the ADAC, we performed well and managed to get a positive picture with loads of data. After a very consistent performance, we finished in third place and secured a podium spot, even though new racing cars like our 911 GT3 R must wait 30 seconds longer per pit stop at test races.”

The new 911 GT3 R replaces the iteration which debuted in 2019. In IMSA’s GTD category, the blended aluminum-steel 991-based chassis and its 4.0-liter flat-six engine won the championship in 2021 with Canada’s Pfaff Motorsports and added to its title-winning record by capturing the new GTD Pro championship with Pfaff in 2022.

With the shift to the 992, Porsche has increased the flat-six’s internal capacity to 4.2 liters which has brought power output up to 557hp. Porsche also titled the rear of the engine upwards by 5.5 degrees to allow for a steeper angle to the diffuser exit. The car features a lengthened wheelbase as well, moving from the 991’s 96.81 inches to 98.7 with the 992.

“The new 911 GT3 R has big shoes to fill,” said Porsche Motorsport sales director Michael Dreiser, Sales Director. “Its forerunner has won almost everything there is to win in the GT3 scene in four seasons since 2019.

“Its stand-out successes include overall victories at the 24-hour races at the Nürburgring and Spa-Francorchamps as well as at the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. The new model will face a broad range of tasks in the hands of the Porsche customer racing teams.”

Deliveries of the new model are expected to take place in late October and early November.