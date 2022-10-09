F4 U.S. and FR Americas unveil 2023 schedule

Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) and Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) have announced their 2023 schedules, including 16 rounds at some of the most prestigious racetracks in America.

“We’re excited to unveil our championship schedules for 2023,” said Scott Goodyear, race director for both F4 U.S. and FR Americas. “We continue to focus on venues that provide an equal balance of challenging our drivers to develop their skills, while also producing exciting racing. The 2023 schedule will do exactly that.”

After a return to NOLA Motorsports Park to kick off the current race season, the championships will once again open their 2023 schedules in New Orleans, March 9-12. A full weekend of fan-friendly activities is planned, including the Trans Am Series and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).

From there, the championships will visit Road America, May 18-22. Included on the championships’ schedules for the last two seasons, Road America produced some of this year’s most memorable moments, including three-wide racing, passes for the lead, and even a podium team sweep by TJ Speed Motorsports in FR Americas and Velocity Racing Development in F4 U.S.

Next, the championships will return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course — one of the most frequented tracks in FR Americas history, and the only track that F4 U.S. has visited every year since its inception in 2016. The SpeedTour weekend, June 22-25, will feature four days of racing from FR Americas, F4 U.S., Trans Am, SVRA, and International GT.

Then, it’s back to the east coast for a stop at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP), July 28-30. Both championships returned to the Thunderbolt course for the first time since 2018 this year, and the visit resulted in some of the closest finishes of the season. With their respective Ligier chassis and spec Hankook tires, each championship had a race decided by only hundredths of a second.

Virginia International Raceway will once again host the Andy Scriven Memorial Race, October 5-8. Another mainstay on the schedule for both FR Americas and F4 U.S., the weekend will mark F4 U.S.’s seventh and FR Americas’ fifth trip to the circuit, respectively.

Paying homage to the track’s F1 roots, F4 U.S. and FR Americas will visit Circuit of The Americas to crown their champions on the “Road to F1.” Scheduled for November 2-5, the weekend will feature all of the SpeedTour series, along with the final three rounds of competition for both FR Americas and F4 U.S., and will culminate with the championship banquet and trophy presentation.

The 2023 championship will also feature prizes and scholarship opportunities for drivers competing in F4 U.S. and FR Americas. Additional information on those programs will be available in the coming weeks.

2023 Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda:

March 9-12: NOLA Motorsports Park (Avondale, La.)

May 18-21: Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

June 22-25: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio)

July 28-30: New Jersey Motorsports Park (Millville, N.J.)

October 5-8: VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Va.)

November 2-5: Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)

Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda:

March 9-12: NOLA Motorsports Park (Avondale, La.)

May 18-21: Road America (Plymouth, Wis.)

June 22-25: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Lexington, Ohio)

July 28-30: New Jersey Motorsports Park (Millville, N.J.)

October 5-8: VIRginia International Raceway (Alton, Va.)

November 2-5: Circuit of The Americas (Austin, Texas)