Hyman on pole for FR Americas, Morris for F4 U.S. at VIR

After pacing this morning’s only practice session, Raoul Hyman secured the pole position for Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) at Virginia International Raceway on Friday afternoon. With a lap time of 1:44.720 on his Hankook tires, Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) bested his TJ Speed Motorsports teammate Jason Alder (No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN / TJ Speed Ligier JS F3) by three tenths. Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders Ligier JS F3) rounded out the top three with the third TJ Speed Motorsports entry, recording a 1:45.403 lap.

Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport teammates, Ryan Yardley (No. 78 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) and Dylan Tavella (No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3) qualified fourth and fifth, respectively.

Lights out for FR Americas' Race 1 is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday morning. FR Americas Race 2 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Thick in the hunt for the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) 2022 title, Bryson Morris secured the pole position for Race 1 of the Andy Scriven Memorial. With a 1:56.812 lap time, Morris led a trio of cars from Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport in their charge during Friday’s qualifying session. Currently ranked second in the championship point standings, Morris is just 14 points behind leader Lochie Hughes (No. 6 Jay Howard Driver Development / CSU One Cure / Lucas Oil / Pelican Ligier JS F4). Hughes qualified 10th for Saturday’s event.

Starting second will be Morris’ teammate, Ryan Shehan (No. 66 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4). With momentum on his side, Shehan earned three podiums, including his first win, during the series’ most recent outing at New Jersey Motorsports Park. Rounding out a Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport trifecta for the top three was Gabriel Fonseca (No. 76 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F4) with a 1:57.241 lap time. Andre Castro (No. 8 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F4) qualified fourth on his Hankook tires, followed by Noah Ping (No. 65 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4), who rounded out the top five.

F4 U.S. will contest Race 1 tomorrow morning at 8:40 a.m. ET, followed by Race 2 at 1:50 p.m. ET. Race 2 will kick off with a Fan Walk open to the public at 1:20 p.m. ET at the North Paddock Grid.